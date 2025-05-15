Larsa Pippen Says Dating Malik Beasley Was A Mistake, 'I Had Covid Brain!'

Here's a new excuse -- Larsa Pippen is blaming Covid for her rendezvous with Malik Beasley ... admitting in a new interview that hooking up with the NBA player was a mistake.

Pippen and Beasley became a thing back in 2020 while he was still married to Montana Yao, who later said she was "blindsided" by the affair.

Pippen, 50, and Malik, 28, split a short time later ... and he reconciled with Yao after publicly apologizing to her and their son.

The 'Real Housewives' star revisited the drama in a new episode of "The Jason Lee Show" ... and explained her side of the story.

"That was a mistake," Pippen said on Wednesday. "I had Covid brain."

"I just had Covid. I was stuck in my house, I hadn't gone anywhere. He was there. He was like, on me."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lee also brought up the time Beasley and Pippen's son, Scotty Jr., were on the Los Angeles Lakers together in 2023 ... but she insists it wasn't as awkward as folks thought.

"They had a conversation when they were on the same team, and it was fine," Pippen said. "It wasn't like we had a really bad breakup."

The good news is all parties have moved on. Pippen is currently dating former pro basketball player Jeff Coby, who said recently he plans to marry her in November.

Beasley -- who eventually split with Yao again -- is in a relationship with Instagram model Natalia Garibotto.