Malik Beasley Holds Hands With Model After Split From Montana Yao

Detroit Pistons hooper Malik Beasley is moving on after his split from Montana Yao ... 'cause he just hard-launched his new girl after Wednesday night's win.

Instagram model Natalia Garibotto shared a pic of the two walking out of the Kaseya Center after his 116-113 victory over the Heat in Miami -- which the 28-year-old reposted on his own Story.

She also showed Beasley running over to her after the final buzzer.

The social media activity comes two weeks after his ex-wife filed for legal separation in L.A. County a day before their five-year anniversary ... and on the heels of his own divorce filing, according to the NY Post.

His attorney told the outlet the filing in Michigan is the "proper forum and venue for the dissolution of their marriage."

Yao cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their second split. The first time came in December 2020 after he was spotted holding hands with Larsa Pippen.

They eventually worked things out and stayed together for nearly five years. They welcomed two kids into the world -- Makai in December 2019 and Mia in November 2022.