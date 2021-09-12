Malik Beasley, Montana Yao Working On Co-Parenting ... Not Back Together

Things are moving in a positive direction for NBA guard Malik Beasley and his ex Montana Yao -- TMZ Sports has learned the former couple is working to mend their relationship every day ... but they are NOT back together.

Of course, Malik and Montana had a nasty and public breakup in 2020 ... after the hooper was spotted out in public with Larsa Pippen.

Montana filed for divorce in December 2020 ... and even claimed Malik abandoned his 2-year-old son, Makai, amid the drama.

We're told Beasley -- who just served 78 days in jail for allegedly pointing a gun at a family that was parked outside his house last September -- has been making things right with Yao after getting out of the slammer ... even personally apologizing for his previous actions.

Malik and Montana have recently been spotted out in public together and appeared to be in good spirits ... with some wondering if they've buried the hatchet and reconciled -- we're told that's not the case.

Speaking of relationships ... It's unclear if MB has moved on to anyone else, but sources say Montana is still focused on healing from what went down.