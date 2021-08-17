NBA's Malik Beasley Released From Jail Early ... 'I'm Free!!!'

Play video content @mbeasy5 / Instagram

Malik Beasley is a free man ... he was just released from jail Tuesday morning -- and TMZ Sports has confirmed it's because he was on his best behavior while he was behind bars.

A Wright County Jail official tells us Beasley was let out after only 78 days because he "followed the rules" and behaved well while incarcerated.

And, it's clear Beasley was stoked to be let out over a month earlier than expected ... 'cause he released a video on his social media page where he exclaimed, "I'm free!"

As we previously reported, Beasley was sentenced to 120 days behind bars after prosecutors said the Minnesota Timberwolves star exploded on a family that had parked in his driveway in Sept. 2020.

Officials said the 24-year-old NBA player pointed a gun at the people and demanded they piss off.

Beasley was charged but eventually cut a plea deal with prosecutors in the case ... and ultimately began serving his jail sentence in early June.

Shortly after he was locked up ... Beasley released a statement saying he'd use his time behind bars to become a better person, writing, "I'm still working hard everyday on and off the court to be the best version of me."