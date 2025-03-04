Malik Beasley's Wife, Montana Yao, Files for Separation

Detroit Pistons star Malik Beasley's wife, Montana Yao, has filed for legal separation ... one day before their fifth wedding anniversary, TMZ Sports has learned.

The 27-year-old model -- who shares two kids with the NBA vet -- filed the docs on Tuesday ... citing "irreconcilable differences."

Yao is seeking spousal support, according to court docs we obtained.

It's not the first split for the two -- as we previously reported, Yao filed for divorce back in December 2020 ... weeks after Beasley was spotted holding hands with Larsa Pippen.

Yao previously admitted she was "blindsided" by the photos ... and opened up on social media about the challenges her family faced at the time.

The two eventually patched things up and remained together for half a decade.

Yao gave birth to their first child, Makai, in March 2019 ... and Mia was welcomed to the world in November 2022.

Beasley -- a first-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft -- is having a solid year on the court despite the development off it -- he's averaging 16.6 points in 62 appearances this season for Motor City.

Yao was a staple at Beasley's games ... regularly attending his home and away contests in support.