Larsa Pippen's New Boyfriend Reveals Wedding Date

Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby just became boyfriend and girlfriend, but according to the reality TV star's new man -- they're about to be husband and wife soon.

Coby -- a 31-year-old former pro basketball player -- revealed to a gaggle of paparazzi outside of a swanky event in Miami on Sunday night he and Larsa are set to get married in November.

He made the announcement while hand-in-hand with Pippen ... proclaiming, "It's going to be a beautiful marriage."

It's unclear if he was telling the truth or not -- after all, it's entirely possible he was just yanking paps' chains ... as Marcus Jordan also often told cameras a Pippen marriage was imminent when they were together.

For Larsa's part, she remained mum while Coby was bragging about the upcoming nuptials -- though she did acknowledge just seconds prior she was happy with her new BF.

The two, of course, began their exclusive 'ship at the beginning of 2025 -- roughly a year after Larsa and Jordan officially called it quits.

Initially, the two kept things lowkey -- but they've recently been far more public about their budding love ... even locking lips on a luxury yacht last week while cameras were lurking just a few hundred yards away.