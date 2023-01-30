Eagles Fans Party In Streets After Championship Win, Crash Through Bus Stop

Greased light poles be damned, Eagles fans hit the streets of Philadelphia in the minutes after the Birds won the NFC Championship -- and, at one point, they went so hard, they crashed through a local bus stop!

The hectic scene all went down after Philly handily beat the San Francisco 49ers ... when droves of Eagles supporters took to Broad Street near City Hall to celebrate the big victory.

Fans packed into the roadway like sardines -- and, eventually, they climbed onto a bus stop to catch a better view of the party.

Unfortunately for them, the stop couldn't hold the weight of everyone, and it gave way -- sending Philly supporters crashing to the ground.

It's unclear if anyone was injured -- or if any arrests were made -- we've reached out to authorities for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

In other parts of the city, fans were seen climbing light poles ... despite cops' best efforts to deter the popular celebration.

Philadelphia has learned to make its traffic lights strong enough to hold a capacity of at least 7 people. ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/mmGRCwSfqd — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 30, 2023 @KeeleyFox29

You can see in one fan's footage of the calamity, six people climbed to the top of one light pole -- just days after police said they'd be greasing the poles in an effort to stop people from going up them.