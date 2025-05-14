Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt Move in Together as Romance Gets Serious

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, are getting increasingly serious ... because TMZ has learned they are now living together.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the couple has been living under the same roof for the last couple of months. We're told they are splitting their time between Pete’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn.

Our sources tell us they are exploring Brooklyn brownstone living because in their renter’s contract, they have the option to buy it if they decide they want to.

We're told the two are very happy and in love, and the relationship is going great.

As we reported ... TMZ confirmed Pete and Elsie were dating in March, and they were photographed on the beach in Miami -- being snapped kissing while in the ocean and getting hot and heavy on a lounge chair.

Elsie also posted photos of her and Pete enjoying Scotland, where they attended Dave Navarro's recent wedding.