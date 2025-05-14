Jayson Tatum Gives Thumbs Up From Hospital Bed After Achilles Surgery

While Jayson Tatum's right leg needed repair, his attitude clearly requires no adjustment ... check out a photo he just posted, he seems to be in good spirits despite undergoing brutal surgery.

Tatum's been hanging out in a hospital ever since he blew out his Achilles in Game 4 of the Celtics' playoff matchup with the Knicks, but in a pic he shared to his Instagram page Wednesday morning, he showed he's not letting it all keep him down.

Tatum -- whose right ankle was heavily bandaged -- had a smile in the snap ... and he also flashed a big thumbs up.

It's awesome to see, of course ... but it'll be a while before fans get to catch that Tatum grin on NBA hardwood. The Celtics said Tuesday when revealing Tatum's surgery there's currently "no timetable" for his return.

They did add, though, "he is expected to make a full recovery."