Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns Send Love To Jayson Tatum After Scary Injury

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks to their biggest playoff win in decades Monday night ... but celebration aside, the star hoopers expressed concern for Jayson Tatum, after suffering a devastating injury in the game's closing minutes.

The heartwrenching injury happened during the final minutes of the pivotal game at Madison Square Garden ... after 27-year-old Tatum appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his lower right leg/foot area, with many fearing he tore his Achilles.

Tatum immediately fell to the floor, clutching the area, clearly in a great deal of pain.

The defending NBA champ was helped off the court and placed into a wheelchair ... and taken back to the visitors locker room.

The Knicks, who were up 7 when the injury occurred, ended up winning, 121-113 win ... to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Despite being on the verge of advancing, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were both concerned about the Celtics star after the game.

"Sorry, real quick -- prayers out to JT, man," Brunson said, opening his post-game presser.

"I just want to say that first and foremost. Thoughts and prayers with him and just praying for the best."

Towns also shared his sympathy when asked about facing Tatum before the injury.

"Not gon' lie man, Tatum was hitting some shots," KAT said.

"Shoutout to him, too. I’m praying for him. If you saw me on the court -- just wanna pray for him. It looked bad. Prayers with him and his family. You never wanna see anybody in the NBA get hurt like that. I hope it’s something minor and not something major."

Other star athletes also voiced support for Tatum, including Julian Edelman, Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, and even actor Ben Stiller, a die-hard Knicks fan.

"Sending all good thoughts and positive vibes to great @jaytatum0," Stiller said on X.