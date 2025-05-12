Michael Jordan Joins NBC's NBA Coverage As 'Special Contributor'

His Airness is now His Airwaves -- Michael Jordan has joined NBC's NBA coverage team as a special contributor, the network announced Monday.

The Peacock is returning to pro basketball as part of the 11-year, $76 billion broadcasting deal with Disney and Amazon ... and it's clear they're not messing around by bringing in the NBA GOAT to its roster.

A legendary addition to our team!



We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Pjsq8tokfi — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 12, 2025 @NBAonNBC

Unclear what exactly this means for No. 23 -- he doesn't really have much experience in TV ... so the announcement is pretty surprising to say the least.

It's one of the few endeavors Jordan hasn't really pursued since retiring for good at the end of the 2003 season ... as he instead elected for team ownership, charitable efforts and several successful business pursuits.

Jordan's involvement was debuted at the Upfronts in New York ... with the six-time champion sharing a video message during NBC's presentation, according to folks in attendance.