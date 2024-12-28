Michael Jordan Rookie Card, Complete W/ Bulls Team Set, Hits Auction, Could Fetch $400K

A super rare Michael Jordan rookie card -- complete with a Chicago Bulls team set -- is about to hit the auction block ... but if collectors really want it, they better have some deep pockets, 'cause TMZ Sports has learned it's expected to sell for nearly half a million dollars!

Heritage Auctions is overseeing the sale of the 12-card lot ... and experts there tell us it's all so unique, bidding could get up to $400,000.

The cards were first introduced to the public in a Star Company 1984 release ... and the price tag is so high because of the Jordan piece -- which is considered one of his most valuable Bulls collectibles.

It actually predates his coveted 1986 Fleer rookie, which has had Jordan enthusiasts on the hunt for it for decades.

This particular one -- which shows His Airness appearing to grab a rebound during his first year in the NBA -- is in "near mint condition" with an 8.5 PSA grade.

As for the rest of the cards in the set, they feature Jordan's teammates from the 1984-85 Bulls squad ... and their grades range from excellent-mint to near-mint.