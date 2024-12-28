Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Michael Jordan Rookie Card, Complete W/ Bulls Team Set, Hits Auction, Could Fetch $400K

Michael Jordan Rookie Card Complete With Team Set ... Expected To Fetch $400K At Auction!!

michael jordan getty heritage auction basketball card
Getty / Heritage Auction Composite

A super rare Michael Jordan rookie card -- complete with a Chicago Bulls team set -- is about to hit the auction block ... but if collectors really want it, they better have some deep pockets, 'cause TMZ Sports has learned it's expected to sell for nearly half a million dollars!

Heritage Auctions is overseeing the sale of the 12-card lot ... and experts there tell us it's all so unique, bidding could get up to $400,000.

michael jordan basketball card auction heritage auction
Heritage Auction

The cards were first introduced to the public in a Star Company 1984 release ... and the price tag is so high because of the Jordan piece -- which is considered one of his most valuable Bulls collectibles.

It actually predates his coveted 1986 Fleer rookie, which has had Jordan enthusiasts on the hunt for it for decades.

This particular one -- which shows His Airness appearing to grab a rebound during his first year in the NBA -- is in "near mint condition" with an 8.5 PSA grade.

heritage auction basketball cards
Heritage Auction

As for the rest of the cards in the set, they feature Jordan's teammates from the 1984-85 Bulls squad ... and their grades range from excellent-mint to near-mint.

michael jordan chicago bulls 1985
Getty

Bidding begins on January 24 ... start shaking out couch cushions and busting up piggy banks now!

related articles