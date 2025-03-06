Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant's First NBA Jerseys Hit Auction, Could Fetch $20M

A true piece of basketball history is about to hit the auction block!

Michael Jordan AND Kobe Bryant's first game-worn NBA jerseys will soon be available to bidders at Sotheby's ... with experts estimating the two tops could combined fetch up to $20 million!

TMZ Sports has learned that Jordan's Bulls jersey is from his NBA preseason debut on October 5, 1984 ... where His Airness dropped 16 points at the Peoria Civic Center in Illinois.

MJ also signed the red and black jersey top.

As for Mamba ... Kob's jersey is from his regular-season debut on November 3, 1996, when the 18-year-old -- the youngest ever to play in an NBA game at the time -- donned the purple and gold Lakers uniform in a 91-86 win over the Timberwolves at the Forum in L.A.

Bryant played just six minutes and didn’t score any points -- though he'd go on to have a decent career. 😄

Sotheby's tells us each game-worn jersey has been verified by photo match, and will be offered in two single-lot sales beginning on March 21.

"The historical weight of these two jerseys is difficult to overstate," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectibles. "They are as rare as they come."

"Early rookie jerseys represent the genesis of an athlete's career. For collectors in search of true one-of-one treasures, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own iconic pieces of basketball history."

The prestigious auction house is no stranger to selling multimillion-dollar memorabilia. They previously sold a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card for $12.6 million in 2022.

Which jersey sells for more is TBD, but collectors can't go wrong with either of the NBA legends ... who are often the subject of debate amongst fans.

