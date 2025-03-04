Jason Giambi's Iconic 2002 Walk Off Grand Slam Ball Hits Auction Block

The walk-off Grand Slam baseball that Jason Giambi blasted into the Yankee Stadium bleachers in 2002 -- his first huge moment as part of the Bronx Bombers -- just hit the auction block!

Baseball fans will remember. Giambi was fresh off inking a deal that despite sounding like a downright bargain in 2025, was huge in the early 2000s (7 years, $120 million). The Yanks new slugger wasn't slumping to start the long season, but wasn't exactly off to a hot start, either.

It was May 17, 2002, and the Twins were in NYC to face the Yankees. Bernie Williams hit a game-tying, solo homer in the 9th to push the game to extra innings.

In the top of the 14th, the Twins plated three runs ... and the Yankees were down to their final three outs, as the skies opened, and the rain began to fall.

NYY outfielder Shane Spencer and Derek Jeter got base hits. Bernie Williams drew a walk. Bases loaded, 1 out, Giambi at the plate.

The "Giambino" didn't waste any time. He sent Mike Trombley's first pitch, a mid-80s fastball, flying over the center right field fence.

13-12, game over ... the Yankees win, the Yankeeeeeeeees win!!!

Now, that baseball is available on the Lelands auction block.

In addition to the walk-off ball, the package also includes a ticket stub, game program, parking pass, and photo taken moments after the ball was caught by a lucky fan.

Giambi ultimately played 7 seasons for the Yankees ... where he hit 209 homers and drove in 604 runs -- not many more important than the blast in mid-May.

The auction closes next weekend.