Legendary Yankees Broadcaster John Sterling Retiring After 36 Years W/ Bronx Bombers

John Sterling has been the voice of the Yankees since 1989 ... on Monday, the legendary broadcaster announced he was powering down the microphone once and for all.

"I am a very blessed human being. I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years. As a little boy growing up on New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It's all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy. I look forward to seeing everyone again on Saturday," 85-year-old Sterling said in a statement announcing his immediate retirement.

The Yanks play-by-play radio voice was a mainstay in the Bronx since '89 when he landed the coveted gig. And, we do mean a mainstay. John worked an incredible 5,060 straight ballgames between 1989 and July 2019 ... when he chose to finally take a day off.

All told, Sterling called 5,420 regular season games, and 211 playoff games -- calling the entire career of legendary Yankees like Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams, and Jorge Posada -- all while the team won 5 World Series.

John was most known for his electric home run calls ... all starting with, "It is high, it is far, it is goneee" before launching into his any number of his signature calls, depending on the player who hit the dinger.

"The Giambino" for Jason Giambi, "An A-Bomb from A-Rod" for Alex Rodriguez, "El Capitan" for Jeter, "Bern, baby, Bern" for Williams, "A thrilla from Godzilla" for Hideki Matsui ... and so many others!

The Yankees also released a statement on JS's retirement, saying in part ... "Day in and day out, season after season, and city after city, John Sterling used his seat in the broadcast booth to bring Yankees fans the heartbeat of the game, employing an orotund voice and colorful personality that were distinctly, unmistakably his own."

"John informed and entertained, and he exemplified what it means to be a New Yorker with an unapologetic and boisterous style that exuded his passion for baseball, broadcasting and the New York Yankees."

In the years since, Sterling has chosen to work fewer games as he battled health issues.

Sterling was last behind the mic on April 7, 2024 ... an 8-3 NYY victory.