Larry David Autographed Baseball Card, 1-Of-1, Sells For $10K At Auction

Sure, it might not be as valuable as the T206 Honus Wagner or a 1956 Mickey Mantle, but Topps' '25 signed Larry David card, which just sold for over 10 racks at auction, is MUCH COOLER!

The one-of-one card features a photo of the "Seinfeld" creator and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star from a classic episode of 'Curb,' "Mister Softee" ... where David's wearing his "Yari’s Autonomics" softball uniform (very apropos).

Fans of the show will remember Larry making a Bill Buckner-type error, costing Yari's the championship.

A lucky fan recently pulled the Topps Series 1 Foilfractor Parallel Redemption card ... and decided to put it up for auction on eBay.

And boy was the card a hit. The auction received 57(!!!) bids, and ultimately sold for $10,100.03, significantly more than any of the other cards in the set, which feature some of the best baseball players in the world.

Of course, David is a huge baseball fan, and has been since a kid. He still supports the New York Yankees.

Larry also recently reprised his famed role from "Seinfeld" where he portrayed NYY owner George Steinbrenner in a commercial for Topps, celebrating John Elway, who also got a card.