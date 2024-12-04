Topps Unveils John Elway Yankees Cards With Hilarious Larry David Skit

Baseball fans can now get their hands on some John Elway Yankees cards -- Topps has just put the NFL legend in a new set ... and it announced the move with a hilarious Larry David commercial!

Elway, of course, was drafted by New York way back in 1981 -- but despite initially playing for the org.'s minor league affiliate ... he bailed on the team for a Hall of Fame NFL career.

He never quite got a baseball card to commemorate the brief time in the MLB -- but Topps is changing that now ... throwing cards of him donning Pinstripes in its new 2024 Bowman Draft set.

The card co. actually enlisted Elway to help announce the move -- putting him in an ad that featured Stephen A. Smith ... and David.

David -- who previously portrayed ex-Yankees owner George Steinbrenner on "Seinfeld" -- reprised his role beautifully ... humorously telling a baseball scout he just had to have Elway instead of Tony Gwynn.

"I want him out in right field with that cannon of an arm!" David said in his classic Steinbrenner impression.

The advert -- which was co-produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions -- ended with a shot of Elway smiling near a signed copy of one of his new cards.

"What might have been," Topps wrote in a caption on the vid, "could be yours."

The cards will come in a few versions -- with the autographed ones being the most coveted.