Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Paul Skenes 1-of-1 Rookie Card Found By 11-Year-Old Collector

Paul Skenes 1-Of-1 Rookie Card Found!!!

Paul Skenes 1-of-1 Rookie Card Found By 11-Year-Old Collector
Getty Composite

The Paul Skenes rookie card that baseball fans everywhere have been itching to get their hands on has just been found!!

Topps reported Tuesday morning an 11-year-old from Los Angeles pulled the ultra-rare 1-of-1 from a pack -- and now, the young collector will have some big decisions to make.

pirates paul skenes card

Auction houses -- including Goldin -- have been desperately trying to be the arbiter of its sale ... believing it could net a life-changing fortune.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, meanwhile, have offered two tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years -- plus a whole bunch of other goodies -- for it.

Livvy Dunne, Skenes' girlfriend, has said she'd let the cardholder sit with her at a Pirates game if they forked it over.

Paul Skenes
Getty

No word yet what the youngster will do with the piece ... but for now, they've got to be admiring it -- as it truly is a special card.

The Topps feature has Skenes' MLB Debut patch on it ... and it's also autographed.

Quite a find for a budding hobbyist, to say the least. Congrats!!

related articles