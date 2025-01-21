Paul Skenes 1-of-1 Rookie Card Found By 11-Year-Old Collector

The Paul Skenes rookie card that baseball fans everywhere have been itching to get their hands on has just been found!!

Topps reported Tuesday morning an 11-year-old from Los Angeles pulled the ultra-rare 1-of-1 from a pack -- and now, the young collector will have some big decisions to make.

Auction houses -- including Goldin -- have been desperately trying to be the arbiter of its sale ... believing it could net a life-changing fortune.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, meanwhile, have offered two tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years -- plus a whole bunch of other goodies -- for it.

Livvy Dunne, Skenes' girlfriend, has said she'd let the cardholder sit with her at a Pirates game if they forked it over.

No word yet what the youngster will do with the piece ... but for now, they've got to be admiring it -- as it truly is a special card.

The Topps feature has Skenes' MLB Debut patch on it ... and it's also autographed.