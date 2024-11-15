Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Livvy Dunne, Pirates Offer King's Ransom For Ultra-Rare Paul Skenes Rookie Card

Forget tens of thousands of dollars ... the lucky baseball fan who scores the ultra-rare, MLB Debut Paul Skenes card just got an offer for the piece from Livvy Dunne and the Pittsburgh Pirates that's going to be very tough to refuse.

In a statement released Friday, the Pirates said they're willing to fork over two tickets behind home plate for Pittsburgh games for the next THIRTY YEARS, a meet-and-greet with Skenes himself, a bunch of autographs and several other experiences ... in exchange for the 1-of-1 card.

Livvy -- Skenes' famous girlfriend -- added minutes later that she'd sweeten the pot ... by offering up a seat next to her at one of the pitcher's games next season.

It's an awful lot, to say the least ... but it's worth it -- considering the card's already sky-high value.

Hobbyists have speculated the piece -- which contains Skenes' MLB Debut patch along with his autograph -- could fetch seven figures.

No one's pulled it yet -- but packs just went on sale this week ... so it looks like the owner will be coming forward in a matter of days.

Hold it, sell it, or take Livvy and the Pirates' deal will all be on the table for the person ... a choice even Sophie would find difficult!

