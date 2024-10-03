Paul Skenes Gets Livvy Dunne Custom Trading Card For 22nd Birthday

Forget cakes and candles ... Paul Skenes made Livvy Dunne's birthday special this week -- with a custom trading card!!

The MLB superstar hit up Topps for the sweet gift for his girlfriend -- who turned 22 on Tuesday -- and check it out ... the one-of-a-kind present turned out awesome.

The card, which the LSU star gymnast showed off on her Snapchat page, featured Livvy holding her dog, Roux, on the front ... while the back showcased some funny stats of the pup.

It also included the pooch's birthdate, its weight, and its favorite human -- which, of course, was "Liv."

Dunne was clearly thrilled with her boyfriend's efforts -- as she captioned pics of the card with "ELITE GIFT. LOL."

For Topps' part, it praised the Pittsburgh Pirates ace for the move too -- writing on Instagram, "Paul Skenes has GAME both on and off the field 😆🔥."

Skenes didn't stop there, though ... he also gave Dunne a birthday shoutout on his social media page that included a carousel of sappy photos of the couple.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.