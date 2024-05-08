Paul Skenes Gets MLB Call-Up, Girlfriend Livvy Dunne Thrilled

Paul Skenes is ready to make his MLB debut ... the Pittsburgh Pirates just revealed the flamethrower will get his first-ever start this weekend -- and his girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, is thrilled!

The Pirates announced Wednesday afternoon Skenes -- the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick -- will take the bump when Pittsburgh faces off with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon at PNC Park.

And, while Buccos fans everywhere rejoiced ... Dunne did too -- writing on her Instagram page, "...here we go!"

Skenes will toe the rubber with some sky-high expectations ... after he absolutely dominated the minors this season.

In his seven starts, the righty logged a 0.99 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 27.1 innings pitched.

It's unclear if Dunne will be able to make the trip to Pittsburgh to watch her boo throw in his first game in The Show ... although she told TMZ Sports just days ago she was going to try her best to make it.

"I have my outfits picked out!" she added.