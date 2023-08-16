Olivia Dunne Cheers On Rumored BF Paul Skenes At Milestone Minor League Game

Play video content TikTok / @thebullpentraining

The rumored romance between Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes appears to be very real ... 'cause the star gymnast attended the pitcher's important minor league game Tuesday night -- and she couldn't have seemed more smitten.

Skenes made his much-anticipated Single-A debut for the Bradenton Marauders -- just over a month after the Pittsburgh Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft -- and Dunne had maybe the best seat in the house for the contest.

Livvy -- who's dropped hints she's been dating Skenes for the last few weeks through posts on her social media pages -- was in a box seat ... and looked as happy as ever to be there.

And, Skenes certainly didn't disappoint her or the thousands of other Pirates fans who were tuned into the action ... he looked brilliant in his one inning of work, striking out two -- while hitting 100 MPH on the radar gun.

Dunne, meanwhile, was seen cheesin' after nearly every pitch.

It's the second time the 6-foot-6 righty has taken the mound since he was drafted ... he also threw an inning for the Rookie-level Florida Coast League Pirates last week -- and impressed there too.

As for his relationship with Dunne ... the two met at LSU -- and while neither has publicly confirmed they're an item, Livvy has made it clear through her attendance at Tigers games this past season and through her new Pirates attire that there's at least something going on between the athletes.