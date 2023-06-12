LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Stuns In Bikini On Yacht During Italian Vacation

Olivia Dunne is taking a break from rizzing up Baby Gronk to enjoy a summer getaway this week ... and she's spending her downtime lounging around on a yacht in Italy!!

The 20-year-old LSU gymnast/social media superstar shared some snaps from her island vacation in Capri on Monday ... and it looks like she's having the time of her life as she catches some rays in a black bikini.

"Ms. Worldwide," Livvy captioned the post ... which has already racked up 100,000 likes and a ton of comments.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model Brooks Nader was one of the many complimentary reactions ... giving a simple "Yes," under the post.

Fellow influencer/athlete Hanna Cavinder added her own praise ... saying, "glowing."

Of course, Livvy is wildly popular already ... but she was trending all last week after a series of TikToks poked fun at a video she made with 10-year-old Madden San Miguel on LSU's campus earlier this year.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Dunne is a natural in front of the camera -- she's featured in this year's S.I. Swim issue ... and is no stranger to posting about her life to her millions of followers.

On top of her social media fame, she's a damn good athlete for the Tigers ... but unfortunately, she battled several injuries this past season.