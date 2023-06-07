Baby Gronk Says He Is Drip King After Livvy Meetup, Promises To Beat Baby Diggs 1v1

Play video content TMZSports.com

Baby Gronk is erasing all doubt ... the football prodigy tells TMZ Sports he is, indeed, the new Drip King after meeting up with Livvy Dunne -- and he added that if he ever sees Baby Diggs on a field, he's winning that matchup no doubt!!

If you're unfamiliar with what any of that means ... let's a play a little catchup.

Baby Gronk gained fame several years ago for his prowess on youth football fields ... but, the 10-year-old's star absolutely skyrocketed earlier this year -- after Dunne ran into him on LSU's campus. While the two were at the school together, Dunne filmed a short vid with him ... urging the youngster to one day be a Tiger, before hugging him and calling him "cute."

The clip eventually made it's way to the TikTok world -- and one user asked in a now-viral video if it all meant Baby Gronk is the new "Drip King."

Of course, the exposure all came with the emergence of Baby Gronk challengers too -- and one, Baby Diggs, eventually went viral for calling BG out ... saying he'd win in a 1-on-1 matchup easily.

But, Baby Gronk told us Wednesday there should be no questions about either topic ... saying he is the undisputed Rizz King -- and he would destroy Baby Diggs at either cornerback or wide receiver.

"There ain't no comparison, man," said Baby Gronk's dad, Jake San Miguel. "I know Baby Diggs had his little time on TikTok and he got his little name -- but when it comes to real football, you know Baby Gronk is the real deal."

San Miguel told us all of the attention Baby Gronk's received over the past few days and weeks has been crazy ... so wild, in fact, he predicted it'd eventually lead to the kind of "stardom where you just think they sold their soul or something."

"I think it's going to reach that level," he said.