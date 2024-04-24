Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Livvy Dunne Gearing Up For BF Paul Skenes' MLB Callup, 'Outfits Picked Out!'

HE MAKES ME A BETTER PERSON
Livvy Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates fans have a lot in common these days -- namely, they both can't wait for Paul Skenes to get the call-up to the Big Leagues!!

The Pittsburgh Pirates No. 1 overall pick -- and Livvy's boyfriend -- has been dominating down in the minors for the last few weeks ... and Buccos supporters have already started clamoring for the org. to put him on their mound in The Show ASAP.

Dunne -- who's been dating the big right-hander for most of the past year -- is also hoping to see that happen soon ... explaining to TMZ Sports earlier this week she's already "starting to get all my merch ready."

"I have my outfits picked out!" she said during a promotional appearance at Raising Cane's.

So far, the Pirates have made it clear they still want to take things slowly with the flamethrower ... this despite his absolute dominance in AAA.

Through four games this season, he's logged 27 strikeouts ... and hasn't allowed a single earned run.

But, he's only thrown 12.2 innings ... and Pittsburgh obviously wants to build him up more before he takes on Big Leaguers.

Dunne seems super proud of him either way ... explaining to us they've provided each other a great support system as they continue to thrive in their sports careers.

"He definitely makes me a better person," she said, "and a better athlete."

Dunne's gymnastics season is now over -- she helped cap off her team's year with a national title over the weekend -- so whenever Skenes gets the callup, you can bet she'll be right there in the stands watching.

Any day now, Pittsburgh!

