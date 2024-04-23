Livvy Dunne, LSU Gymnasts Attract Crowd At Raising Cane's After NCAA Title

Livvy Dunne's apparently popular both on the balance beam AND behind a cash register ... drawing a crowd on Tuesday while making a promotional appearance at a Raising Cane's.

The LSU gymnastics star hit up the eatery in Baton Rouge, La. with her gymnastics teammates Kiya Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, Savannah Schoenherr and Aleah Finnegan to celebrate their first national championship victory ... and Tigers fans came out to show love.

21-year-old Dunne was all smiles as she handed off tendies and fries to hungry LSU supporters while behind the register. She even took over the drive-thru at one point ... and introduced herself to a bunch of customers, something she says she was actually super excited to do.

While on a break from passing out chicken and Texas toast ... Dunne chatted with TMZ Sports about scoring the Tigers' first-ever title over the weekend.

"The whole school is just so excited," she said, "and I'm so happy that we got to make history and bring home LSU gymnastics' first national championship."

She added, "I think this whole surge in women sports is amazing. These girls worked so hard and it's so amazing seeing these results."

The celebrating won't end here ... Dunne and LSU will have their championship parade and ceremony at PMAC on Wednesday.