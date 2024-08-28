Livvy Dunne Shades Boyfriend Paul Skenes' Teammates After Epic Loss

Livvy Dunne's clearly not happy with her boyfriend's teammates for blowing his start on Wednesday ... she just posted a GIF to her X page following the Pirates' loss that sure reeked of shade.

Paul Skenes -- Pittsburgh's ace who's been dating the LSU star gymnast for the past year -- looked like he was in line for yet another win at PNC Park, after he left the matinee tilt against the Cubs with a cozy 10-3 lead.

But, the Buckos' bullpen came in and let Paul down in a big way ... allowing ELEVEN earned runs in the final four frames. The scoring barrage all mercifully ended in the ninth, when the Pirates ended up taking the 14-10 L.

Livvy was obviously tuned in -- and wasn't the least bit thrilled that her man wasn't adding another W to his resume. Check out her social media page, she unfurled a vid of Skenes mouthing the words, "You gotta be kidding me."

Dunne didn't offer any further critique ... though given the content of the post, it's not really necessary.

She, of course, wasn't the only Skenes fan bothered by the defeat ... many raced to her comment section to tell her she could've done a better job in relief than some of Pitt's arms.