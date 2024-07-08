Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Livvy Dunne Throws Surprise Party For Paul Skenes After All-Star Game Selection

Livvy Dunne Throws Surprise Party For Skenes ... Congrats On ASG Selection!!!

hey now, you're an all-star

Paul Skenes' first-ever MLB All-Star Game selection came with an extra surprise ... a pizza party courtesy of his loving girlfriend, Olivia Dunne!!

The star LSU gymnast made the trip to Pittsburgh after partying in the Hamptons for the Fourth of July ... and when she found out Skenes was named to The Show's mid-summer classic, she threw him an impromptu bash.

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes Together
Launch Gallery
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes Together Launch Gallery

Livvy showed on her TikTok page that she copped some balloons, a bottle of champagne and some 'Za for the fiesta -- and Skenes was clearly loving it all.

Check out Dunne's footage, the Pirates' rookie sensation couldn't help but smile ... before he gave Livvy a big hug.

livvy dunne and paul skenes

Dunne also took to Instagram to celebrate the moment ... posting a series of stories to ensure her followers were well aware of what her man accomplished.

While the Pirates have been scuffling to start in July, Skenes has been on fire for the team. Since being called up on May 11 ... the 22-year-old has logged a 5-0 record with a 2.12 ERA in 59.1 innings of work.

livvy dunne and paul skenes

His first All-Star selection also comes with a bit of history ... he became the first player to be taken No. 1 overall in the MLB draft and make the All-Star team the following season.

INVESTIGATING THE INEXPLICABLE

Congrats, Paul!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later