Alix Earle, Livvy Dunne Star In Kid LAROI Music Video

Alix Earle and Livvy Dunne are a couple of video vixens now ... as the two stunning influencers landed spots in the visuals for The Kid LAROI's newest song!!

The singer/rapper released the music video for his latest track, "GIRLS," on Thursday ... and as the title would suggest, there are plenty of lovely ladies featured throughout.

Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios' TikTok-famous girlfriend is the main love interest of the whole project ... but the superstar LSU gymnast also makes a cameo appearance.

It's a pretty brief scene for Dunne, but she was super proud of the gig ... posting a behind-the-scenes clip alongside model/actress Lily Chee, who popped up in the vid as well.

The rest of the 2 1/2 minute-long clip is an old-school house party vibe ... with plenty of cutaway scenes of LAROI and Earle one-on-one.

The star power has attracted a ton of eyeballs ... as the song is one of the top trending music vids on YouTube early Friday morning.

Don't start shipping LAROI and Earle, though -- she seems deeply in love with her NFL player BF ... as the two are damn near inseparable when he's not on the field.

As for LAROI, he confirmed a few months ago he was dating fellow singer Tate McRae.