Braxton Berrios 'Happy' With Alix Earle, 'We'll See' About Possible Engagement

Braxton Berrios I'm Happy With Alix Earle!!! ... 'We'll See' About Possible Engagement

3/20/2024 12:30 AM PT
Hearing Wedding Bells ???
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle don't appear to be close to tying the knot anytime soon ... but the Dolphins wide receiver certainly ain't ruling out the possibility of future nuptials!!

We got the "it couple" out in Los Angeles this week ... and as they looked smitten walking through city streets -- we just had to ask Braxton if an engagement was on the horizon.

The football player laughed -- but when Earle jokingly prodded him to answer the question ... he didn't say no!!

Berrios then added that he and Earle are happy together ... and things are "going well."

Berrios and Earle have only been dating for around a year -- but the two have been inseparable since making things official.

Berrios has been seen in a myriad of her TikToks -- while the social media star has attended a few of his NFL games at Hard Rock Stadium.

In fact, they've grown so close, they each got matching pendants to memorialize their "Panda" nicknames back in February.

So, no Save The Dates have been sent out just yet ... but if the two keep continuing down this path -- it might be time to start checking mailboxes soon!

