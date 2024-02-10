Braxton Berrios, Alix Earle Get Matching Diamond Panda Pendants

Play video content

Talk about charm-ing ... Braxton Berrios and girlfriend Alix Earle turned their super cute pet names for each other into shiny bling, copping two diamond-filled panda bear pendants!

TMZ Sports has learned the Miami Dolphins receiver recently hit up Sean Salci for matching necklaces for him and his TikTok star GF, whom he started dating in 2023.

"My boyfriend just got me the best present I've ever gotten in my life," Earle said on social media.

"We call each other panda and he got us matching panda diamond necklaces!"

We're told each piece contains solid, 14-karat yellow gold with 5 carats of VVS1 F diamonds. Top notch.

"The eyes, nose, and mouth all have custom-sized and shaped diamonds to really enhance the panda look we were going for," Salci said. "It was extremely important to keep the all-diamond look while maximizing the panda face concept."

We're not sure if Berrios rocked the piece to the NFL Honors show in Las Vegas on Thursday, but another athlete did wear a Salci piece to the event ... New York Giants QB Tommy DeVito.

We're told the 25-year-old quarterback copped a custom cross and necklace ... and you can clearly see the massive chain on DeVito's neck while on the red carpet and on television during the show, even prompting Keegan-Michael Key to make a "Goodfellas" joke.

Salci -- who also happens to be Tommy's marketing guy (he makes the jewelry through his family-owned jewelry business) -- told us DeVito's iced-out piece contains a total of 55 carats of diamonds.

It's unclear how much dough Berriors and DeVito dropped on the pieces.

Berrios signed a $3.5 million contract with the Dolphins last March and DeVito -- who went undrafted in 2023 -- signed a bunch of endorsement deals since becoming a star last year in Daniel Jones' absence.