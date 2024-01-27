Chandler Jones Gets Iced-Out Chain Worth $1 Million

Chandler Jones' jewelry shopping spree didn't stop with iced-out Jesus pieces ... TMZ Sports has learned the NFL star also just got a chain that's worth $1 MILLION too!!

We're told the former Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher reached out to Gabriel Jacobs this week after coppin' the religious bling to get even more new drip made ... and, as he normally he does, the celeb jeweler came through big time.

Jacobs made Jones a chain that's loaded with 300 carats of diamonds that, as you can see, shine ultra bright.

Unclear what Jones paid for it, but Jacobs says it's worth $1.1 million!!!

Even though the bill for all the recent jewelry certainly wasn't cheap ... Jones, of course, can afford it, as he earned over $131 million in NFL contracts after recording 112 sacks and 34 forced fumbles in 12 seasons.