Chandler Jones Gets Three Jesus Pieces Loaded With Diamonds

Chandler Jones' jewelry cabinet just got a whole lot icier ... TMZ Sports has learned the NFL star recently copped multiple Jesus pieces loaded with diamonds!!

We're told the four-time Pro Bowler hit up Rafaello and Co.'s Gabriel Jacobs to get the new bling made ... and the celeb jeweler didn't disappoint.

Jacobs -- who's done pieces in the past for Damar Hamlin and Lil Yachty -- made three separate iterations of the ice for Jones ... all in different-colored diamonds.

The first one came in all black ... and featured 55 carats of AAA black quality diamonds -- plus a chain that held 80 carats of black diamond pearls.

The second one was rose gold ... and it had 40 carats of diamonds in it. The final one came in canary -- featuring 55 carats of all-natural yellow diamonds.

The price for each is top secret ... but the former Las Vegas Raider made over $131 million in his 12-year NFL career -- so, needless to say, he can certainly afford it!