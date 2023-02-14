Damar Hamlin Gifted A Diamond And Gold '3' Pendant From Rafaello & Co.

Play video content Instagram/@rafaelloandco

The gifts keep on coming for Damar Hamlin ... the Buffalo Bills safety just received a diamond-encrusted pendant of his No. 3 jersey number with a red heart, and it's pretty sweet!

TMZ Sports has learned the 24-year-old went to the famed Rafaello and Co. jewelry store in Midtown Manhattan to grab the new bling from Gabriel Jacobs.

The #3 pendant's dope ... it's made of 14k white gold and packed with 3 carats of diamonds.

You can tell Hamlin loved it by his reaction! As a token of his appreciation, Hamlin signed a Bills jersey and gifted it to Gabriel.

Remember, Jacobs gifted the entire Bills team, as well as Damar's family, custom #3 pendants last month ... and he told us he planned to make one for Hamlin, too.

At the time, Von Miller showed off the 14k gold piece on his Instagram.

Of course, Hamlin's been receiving a ton of love since his medical emergency during 'Monday Night Football' on Jan 2. Hundreds of thousands of people (240K+) from across the world donated a total of $9 million.

Hamlin told us he plans to "change the world" with the money that was donated to his Chasing M's foundation.