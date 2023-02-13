Adrian Peterson Rips Damar Hamlin For Wearing 'Disrespectful' Coat At Super Bowl

Adrian Peterson's furious with the jacket Damar Hamlin wore at the Super Bowl, emblazoned with a crucifix with an altered Jesus head, unloading on the 24-year-old in a social media post, calling it "Blasphemy!!"

24-year-old Hamlin was at the game, sitting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Donna Kelce. Before kickoff, first responders who saved Damar's life were honored ... and the 24-year-old defensive back was on the field to watch.

Damar was wearing a $3,150 Takashi Murakami "Travis Jesus" jacket with the crucifix ... and it really ticked Peterson off.

"You should be thanking God son! This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!! #grateful #goddid"

Interestingly, not everyone agrees with the future Hall of Famer, including former star running back Fred Taylor who believes AD handled the situation in the wrong way.

"You should DM him bro…I’m sure he’s listen to your opinion. Posting it doesn’t help anyone. He’s young, young ppl don’t always think before they wear things just like people who wear skulls and other things that doesn’t align with Christian beliefs. Try to reach him," Taylor wrote to Peterson.

But, Adrian, who is a devout Christian, still wasn't having it.

"But this was different! I know young people don’t think at times,older as well! But with everything surrounding his situation!! This isn’t one of those moments where it’s a young guy not thinking!" Peterson wrote back to Taylor.