NFL Star Chandler Jones Involved In Confrontation With Police In Arizona

Chandler Jones was recently involved in another run-in with cops -- this time the NFL star's confrontation with police happened while he was in Arizona.

According to a video the former Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher posted to his Instagram on Monday morning, several officers from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office pulled up to a residence he was at looking to speak to him.

In the footage, you can see Jones exchanged words with the officers ... before one of them told the football player, "Mr. Jones, we've got to talk about why we're here now."

Suddenly, the camera falls and Jones can be heard screaming.

"Wait!" Jones yells. "Wait! No!"

You can hear in the clip officers trying to explain to him they're "there to help" -- before the video cuts out.

It's unclear when the footage was captured and what officers were there for -- we've reached out to cops for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

It's hardly the first time Jones has garnered seemingly unwanted attention from cops over the last few months -- he was arrested in Las Vegas two times in the fall for violations of a domestic violence temporary protection order.

And, according to a second video Jones shared on his IG on Monday morning, cops were also apparently at his home in Arizona another time recently to talk about a fire he had seemingly made in his backyard.

"We got a phone call that you were burning your furniture," the officers told Jones.

Jones denied the allegation, explained the fire was contained -- and even offered to bring out firewood to prove it all. The video stops before a resolution to the situation is seen.