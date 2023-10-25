Chandler Jones Arrest Video Shows NFL Star Rambling To Cops, 'I'm A Millionaire'

Play video content

Chandler Jones spent about 30 minutes with officers during his September arrest ... and new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows he rambled and made bizarre requests throughout nearly the entire duration of their interaction.

According to police documents, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. officers initially confronted the former Raiders star outside of his ex's house ... after they said he was in violation of a temporary protection order.

In footage captured on one of the responding officer's body cameras ... you can see almost immediately, Jones began making strange requests from inside his Mercedes.

"I want you to grab me and take me out," he said. "Please."

He then asked to have one of the officers put his phone in the other cop's pocket ... before he tried to explain why he was parked out front of his ex's house.

"I'm sorry about this," he said. "The reason why I'm here is because I was taking out her trash, and I was just dropping off the dumpster in the backseat. No problem."

Jones then began asking for more favors from the cops. First, he wanted them to take off his hat. Then he asked if he could sit on the ground -- before he tried to get an officer to itch his nose and pull up his shirt.

Eventually, cops told him they were going to have to take him to jail for violating a TPO -- but when they tried to get him into a squad car, Jones had more issues.

He swore he couldn't fit in the ride, saying, "Look at me. I'm 6'5. I'm a professional athlete, bro. I have 112 sacks -- I play for the Raiders."

Later, he complained that his back was cramping ... and when officers said he could get water at the jail, he asked, "What kind of water do you guys have at the county? Is it Dasani or is it Aquafina?"

Jones then asked the cops for yet another request, seeing if they could give him the keys to his car. A few minutes later, he clearly became agitated.

"Sir, can you take me to jail, sir?" he said. "Because I'll make louder noises, and make a sheriff come out here. Take me to jail now, or I'll make louder noises."

"Sir!" he then yelled. "Oh my God! I need help! Help! Give him the key!"

As Jones piled back into the squad car, he then told a cop, "I will not sue you," before later adding, "I'm a millionaire."

Jones was eventually booked on two separate charges of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order ... before he was released.

According to police documents, though, Jones was arrested once more in early October just days after he got out of jail ... after cops said he violated a TPO again by sending Instagram messages to his ex.