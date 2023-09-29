Raiders' Chandler Jones Arrested In Las Vegas

Chandler Jones was arrested early Thursday morning in Las Vegas, TMZ Sports has learned ... just hours after the Raiders star broke down in tears on social media.

The 33-year-old All-Pro was booked into Clark County Detention Center in Nevada around midnight ... where Jones still remains behind bars.

The exact details surrounding the arrest are currently unclear, but our sources tell us Chandler violated a protective order, so cops responded and arrested him.

Our law enforcement sources tell us the Super Bowl champion was cooperative while being taken into custody.

Jones has been away from the Raiders since September 5 after an alleged dispute over access to the team's facility. He has not played in any of their three games this season. The team's 1-2.

Chandler's behavior has caused some concern of late ... earlier this week Jones claimed he was forced into a mental health hospital against his will, and pumped with medicine he didn't want to take.

Play video content 9/28/23

On Thursday, CJ went live on social media and made serious (and unfounded) allegations about Josh McDaniels and Aaron Hernandez's death, causing Jones to break down crying.