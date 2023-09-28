Chandler Jones Cries During Live Stream, Mentions Aaron Hernandez Death

Play video content

Chandler Jones went live on social media amid his ongoing dispute with the Las Vegas Raiders ... and the NFL star displayed a wide range of emotions over the span of 25 minutes -- at one point, breaking down in tears over his former teammate, Aaron Hernandez.

The two-time All-Pro defensive end -- who is currently on the non-football illness list -- documented himself sitting by a fire at his Nevada residence on Thursday ... interacting with his followers as he discussed a number of topics.

33-year-old Jones stated multiple times he is sane and wants to continue his career with the Raiders ... just days after he claimed he was sent to a mental hospital and injected with a substance against his will.

At one point, Jones discussed knowing government secrets ... from the Illuminati to ISIS.

Jones made several disturbing statements about members of the NFL -- including Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and team owner Mark Davis.

He also had an exchange with a neighbor ... stating he's trying to protect the community and inviting the person over for gumbo.

In the final minutes of the stream, Jones breaks down in tears ... insinuating McDaniels had something to do with Hernandez's death.

"Oh, y'all didn't know what Josh McDaniels really did to Aaron Hernandez?" Jones asked his followers. "If y'all don't know what really happened with Aaron Hernandez ... y'all thought Aaron Hernandez killed himself in jail?"

"Y'all thought my n***a chico killed himself in jail?"