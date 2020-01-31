Chandler Jones Says Don't Feed Into Tom Brady's Pic, 'He's Not Leaving NE'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Chandler Jones says chill the hell out -- there's no puzzle to solve in Tom Brady's mysterious photo that had everyone trippin' on Thursday ... "Tom's not going anywhere!!!"

Of course, Chandler spent 4 seasons with the New England Patriots before being traded to the Cardinals in 2016 -- and he's still friendly with a bunch of guys on the team.

So, when we saw him out at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami Thursday night, we had to know if Jones had any insight on TB12's career plans!!

"Sounds like he's about to go head out for practice or something. I wouldn't buy too much into it. Tom has some more years left in him for sure. Don't buy into that."

Jones continued ... "I don't see him playing with anyone else. I really don't. Tom's not going anywhere. I'd be surprised. We'll all be surprised but I don't think he's going anywhere."

Another person who's trying to keep Tom in Boston is Pats owner Robert Kraft who told us just last week they "plan to" have Brady back in the fold for the 2020 season.

There have been rumblings the 42-year-old QB is interested in playing for the Tennessee Titans -- since the team is stacked and Tom's close with head coach Mike Vrabel.

So, is Chandler right? Are people making a big deal out of nothing?