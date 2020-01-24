Tom Brady Cracks Joke To Eli Manning, 'Wish You Hadn't Won Any Super Bowls'
1/24/2020 9:08 AM PT
9:07 AM PT -- Eli addressed TB12's joke during his retirement presser, saying, "I’ve been around Tom. I know how competitive he is. We joke around about this a little bit ... But it’s not real funny to him.”
Tom Brady is congratulating Eli Manning on his 16-year NFL career ... by wishing the N.Y. Giants quarterback NEVER won a Super Bowl!!!
Of course, Manning's 2 rings came at the expense of Brady's Patriots in dramatic fashion -- remember David Tyree?? Mario Manningham?? Yeah. Still hurts for New England fans.
Now that Eli is calling it a career, Brady gave his old foe a congratulatory tweet ... and threw in a friendly jab.
"Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls."
Haaaa ... good one, TB12. Although, can you imagine if Manning DIDN'T win those 2 Super Bowls?? Brady would have 8 freakin' rings.
Manning is having a press conference to officially hang it up on Friday ... so that's one less QB Brady has to worry about.
Originally Published -- 8:18 AM PT
