Tom Brady Cracks Joke To Eli Manning, 'Wish You Hadn't Won Any Super Bowls'

Wish You Never Won Super Bowls!!!

Tom Brady is congratulating Eli Manning on his 16-year NFL career ... by wishing the N.Y. Giants quarterback NEVER won a Super Bowl!!!

Of course, Manning's 2 rings came at the expense of Brady's Patriots in dramatic fashion -- remember David Tyree?? Mario Manningham?? Yeah. Still hurts for New England fans.

Now that Eli is calling it a career, Brady gave his old foe a congratulatory tweet ... and threw in a friendly jab.

"Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls."

Haaaa ... good one, TB12. Although, can you imagine if Manning DIDN'T win those 2 Super Bowls?? Brady would have 8 freakin' rings.

Manning is having a press conference to officially hang it up on Friday ... so that's one less QB Brady has to worry about.