Eli Manning Retires After 16 NFL Seasons with NY Giants

It's all over for Eli Manning ... the NY Giants QB just announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the NFL.

Giants co-owner John Mara says, "For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field."

"Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability."

"It meant something to Eli to be the Giants' quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future."

There was some talk Eli could be looking to sign with another team and try to play a few more years ... but that seems unlikely now, with Manning set to hold a farewell presser.

The next big question for Eli ... will he end up in Canton?

Besides the 2 Super Bowl victories and MVP awards -- both against Tom Brady's Patriots -- Eli was also a 4-time Pro Bowler and started at QB for 210 games, 13 seasons! He's ranked 7th all-time in career passing TDs with 366.

On the flip side, Manning is 12th all-time for career interceptions with 244.