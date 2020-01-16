NY Giants Owner Won't Commit To Eli Manning In 2020, 'Everything's Up In The Air'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Has Eli Manning played his last down EVER for the New York Giants???

It certainly seems that way ... because when we got the team's co-owner, Steve Tisch, leaving Craig's in L.A. on Tuesday, he wouldn't commit to the 39-year-old QB for 2020.

"Everything's up in the air," Tisch said.

Of course, all signs have been pointing toward a Manning-Giants breakup ever since NY took Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in last year's NFL draft.

But, there at least appeared to be SOME chance Manning could return as Big Blue's backup next season ... although Tisch's responses to our questions didn't exactly paint the brightest picture for that possibility.

Getty

If it is the end for Manning in NY ... it was a hell of a run -- he started 234 games for the Giants since 2004 and famously won two Super Bowls.