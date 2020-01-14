Justin Tuck On Giants' Joe Judge Hiring, 'I Like The Pick!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Joe Judge just got a HUGE endorsement ... Giants legend Justin Tuck says he's a fan of NY's new head coaching hire -- telling TMZ Sports, "I like the pick!"

Of course, it's great news for Big Blue's new boss ... a lot of NY fans were upset over the hire after he looked to be the Giants' backup option when Matt Rhule bolted for Carolina.

But, Tuck clearly seems to like the promise of the 38-year-old regardless ... even making a joke about how Joe will share the city's spotlight with Yankees superstar Aaron Judge!

Getty

It might not be that hard to prove Justin's optimism right ... the Giants actually have a pretty stacked roster despite going 4-12 last season.

There's Saquon, there's Daniel Jones and there's a lot of talent at wide receiver ... plus, they get the No. 4 overall pick in April's NFL Draft!

As for if Joe can't right the ship in NY? Justin kept it real with us about that possibility, saying, "If he wins games, we're going to love him. If he don't, he's going to get fired!"