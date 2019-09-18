Eli Manning on Getting Benched for Daniel Jones, 'I'm Not Dying'
9/18/2019 11:10 AM PT
Eli Manning is taking the high road after getting benched for Daniel Jones ... telling reporters he's staying positive through the change and reminding everyone, "I'm not dying."
The NY Giants announced they'll be going with the rookie when they face-off against the Buccaneers this weekend ... and 38-year-old Eli says he's going to continue to be there for his team, regardless of where he is on the depth chart.
"It's not over. The season's not over. We got a lot of football," Eli said on Wednesday. "I'm just gonna do my part, do my job, get Daniel ready to play, be ready to play if called upon, support my teammates and get everybody ready."
Eli: “I’m not dying. The season’s not over.” pic.twitter.com/Wwh4bbL7Cm— Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) September 18, 2019 @TomRock_Newsday
Eli says he's disappointed by the change ... but he's gonna continue to do his job.
"I'm not dying and the season's not over. There's a lot to be positive about. A lot to be grateful for, and so, I just gotta accept my new role and make the best of it."
