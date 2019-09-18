Eli Manning on Getting Benched for Daniel Jones, 'I'm Not Dying'

Breaking News

Eli Manning is taking the high road after getting benched for Daniel Jones ... telling reporters he's staying positive through the change and reminding everyone, "I'm not dying."

The NY Giants announced they'll be going with the rookie when they face-off against the Buccaneers this weekend ... and 38-year-old Eli says he's going to continue to be there for his team, regardless of where he is on the depth chart.

"It's not over. The season's not over. We got a lot of football," Eli said on Wednesday. "I'm just gonna do my part, do my job, get Daniel ready to play, be ready to play if called upon, support my teammates and get everybody ready."

Eli says he's disappointed by the change ... but he's gonna continue to do his job.