NFL Star Chandler Jones Says He Was Forced Into Mental Health Hospital, 'Injected'

Las Vegas Raiders superstar Chandler Jones claims he was forced into a mental health hospital last week ... and "injected" with a foreign substance.

The 33-year-old NFL player said it all happened after authorities told him "people were concerned about me because of my posts online."

"I answered my front door," Jones said Monday evening on his X page in what appeared to be pictures of recent journal entries, "and a group of 5 to 7 were there to put me in an ambulance where I was later injected and I asked them not to."

The pass rusher -- a two-time All-Pro -- says he was first taken to Southern Hills Hospital, before he was transported to the Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital, a treatment facility for those struggling with mental health issues.

"They tried to force me to take meds and injections," he said of his time at the facility.

Jones added that the place was not one for "high-profile athletes."

"My first night I slept on the floor and was not offered a bed," he said ... adding, "I'm still confused on what I did wrong. I'm stuck here. I'm very sane."

In his notes, Jones claims he tried to contact the Raiders "for help," but he's yet to hear back.

He also said he's continuing to work out despite the facility's conditions.

"All I know is whoever put me in here had bad intentions," he said.

Jones has not played for the Raiders this season after he was placed on the non-football illness list following a social media rant earlier this month where he declared that he did not want to play for Vegas anymore.

For the team's part, head coach Josh McDaniels has called the matter "personal" and "private."