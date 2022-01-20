Antonio Brown Says 'There's Nothing Wrong With My Mental Health'

'There's Nothing Wrong With My Mental Health'

Antonio Brown is finally addressing his mental health, adamantly claiming there's absolutely NOTHING wrong with his mental well-being ... during an in-depth sit-down interview with Brandon Marshall.

The 7x Pro Bowler joined Marshall's "I AM ATHLETE" show with ex-NBA star Nick Young and former 1st round NFL draft pick Jared Odrick ... where they chopped it up about everything from AB's future in the league to whether he has regrets about the end of his Bucs tenure.

Brown -- who has heard endless fans and experts refer to him as "crazy" -- also addressed his psyche ... and he didn't mince words.

"Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, 'Aw, he's crazy, there's something wrong with his mental health,'" AB asked.

"There's nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me to get the f**k out of here. I'm not passive-aggressive."

Of course, Brown is referring to the reaction after he took his jersey, pads, and shirt off in the middle of the game for the Jets, before walking off the field.

During the interview, AB again put the onus on Bruce Arians ... insisting the Bucs head coach knew he was injured, but just didn't give a crap, and attempted to force him to play with a serious injury.

"An NFL Super Bowl team coach told a guy on the team who's playing hurt 'get the f*** out of here.'"

AB's 2021 season is obviously over. Question is, does AB -- one of the greatest WR's of his generation -- ever play another down of NFL football?

During the interview with Brandon and the guys, sources tell us Antonio makes it crystal clear he wants to play, but accepts it's also dependent on an NFL squad signing him.

That could a long shot after the way his tenure in Las Vegas, New England and Tampa Bay ended.