Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Arrested for Illegally Committing Ex to Psych Ward

A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper allegedly had his ex-girlfriend illegally committed to a psych ward, but his crazy plan backfired after he was caught on video violently restraining her as she begged for her release.

Ronald Davis was arrested last Thursday and charged with felony strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and official oppression.

The Dauphin County District Attorney said Davis is married with a family, but had an "intimate relationship" with his now former girlfriend.

Davis allegedly unlawfully secured an involuntary commitment order and had the woman tossed in a mental health facility against her will, according to a criminal court complaint.

A friend went along with Davis to record him taking the woman into custody before turning the video over to the D.A., who released it publicly.

Check out the disturbing clip ... Davis is sitting on top of the woman, manhandling her on the ground.

She pleads with him to get off her, telling him, "This isn't normal. Can I please get up? I didn't do anything wrong except disagree with you."

The woman tries to break free, wrestling with Davis and elbowing him in the back.

But, Davis is too strong and keeps her under his control until more cops arrive and she's taken to the hospital to be evaluated. The woman spent five whole days in the psych ward before getting discharged -- but she shouldn't have been there in the first place.