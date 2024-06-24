Bikini Clad Livvy Dunne and MLB Star BF Paul Skenes Hit Water In Pittsburgh

If you thought Pittsburgh was already known for its scenic views, check this out ... Olivia Dunne is enjoying time away from competing, getting some quality R&R with her baseball star boyfriend!

The LSU gymnast took to Instagram Sunday night to share some snaps from her day on the water in Pittsburgh with her man, Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower, Paul Skenes.

Dunne rocked a green two-piece bikini ... while 22-year-old Skenes wore shorts and a t-shirt. From one look at the pics, the couple is very much in love!

While Skenes is clearly winning off the field ... he has also been very much winning on the field, too. Through eight career starts, he has earned a 2.14 ERA with 61 strikeouts while only issuing eight walks.

The two have been spending some quality time in Pittsburgh ever since the number one overall pick made his debut back in May. While it's still unknown if Livvy will take to the gymnastics floor again for LSU this year, it's evident she's enjoying the quality time she's getting with her man.