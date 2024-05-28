Livvy Dunne Rocks Tiny Bikini On Horse Ride In Mexico
Livvy Dunne Horsin' Around In Mexico ... Rocks Tiny Bikini On Beach Ride
Livvy Dunne's run as a bikini model clearly ain't stoppin' anytime soon ... the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star threw on yet another tiny bathing suit for a horse ride in Mexico this weekend -- showing off her flawless bod to all of her fans once more.
Just one week after appearing in SI's Swimsuit's 60th-anniversary issue ... the LSU gymnast hit Los Cabos for some R&R -- and, of course, she brought some revealing suits along with her.
For her leisurely jaunt on a local beach with a horse, she opted to wear a green number -- that her social media followers adored.
On Instagram alone, her pics from the ride garnered hundreds of thousands of likes. A video she posted to her TikTok page from atop the horse earned thousands more too.
Livvy clearly had a blast on the getaway -- she donned a big smile in each of the pics she posted ... while informing the world "The horse’s name was Friday."
It's been a whirlwind May for the 21-year-old ... as in addition to all her time in swimwear -- she's been seen supporting her MLB star boyfriend, Paul Skenes, in his call-up to the Pittsburgh Pirates' main roster.
No word yet on what's next on the calendar for her ... but Skenes' next start is Wednesday in Detroit -- although with a weather forecast of rain and chilly weather, the swimsuits might stay in Dunne's luggage if she makes that trip.