Livvy Dunne Rocks Tiny Bikini On Horse Ride In Mexico

Livvy Dunne Horsin' Around In Mexico ... Rocks Tiny Bikini On Beach Ride

Livvy Dunne Rocks Tiny Bikini On Horse In Mexico
Livvy Dunne's run as a bikini model clearly ain't stoppin' anytime soon ... the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star threw on yet another tiny bathing suit for a horse ride in Mexico this weekend -- showing off her flawless bod to all of her fans once more.

Just one week after appearing in SI's Swimsuit's 60th-anniversary issue ... the LSU gymnast hit Los Cabos for some R&R -- and, of course, she brought some revealing suits along with her.

For her leisurely jaunt on a local beach with a horse, she opted to wear a green number -- that her social media followers adored.

On Instagram alone, her pics from the ride garnered hundreds of thousands of likes. A video she posted to her TikTok page from atop the horse earned thousands more too.

Livvy clearly had a blast on the getaway -- she donned a big smile in each of the pics she posted ... while informing the world "The horse’s name was Friday."

It's been a whirlwind May for the 21-year-old ... as in addition to all her time in swimwear -- she's been seen supporting her MLB star boyfriend, Paul Skenes, in his call-up to the Pittsburgh Pirates' main roster.

No word yet on what's next on the calendar for her ... but Skenes' next start is Wednesday in Detroit -- although with a weather forecast of rain and chilly weather, the swimsuits might stay in Dunne's luggage if she makes that trip.

